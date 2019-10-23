The British Parliament gave preliminary approval of the transaction by Brexit (PHOTO)

Members of the British house of Commons on Tuesday expressed support for the agreement on Brexit, allowing thus to move to the next phase of its ratification process.

Was 329 deputies, against – 299, writes The Guardian.

This does not guarantee that in the end, in the House of Commons will ratify the transaction, prepared by the London and Brussels. However, as noted by the British media, still is a very important victory for Boris Johnson, for the first time achieved Parliament’s support on this issue.

Then the British Parliament voted on another key issue – the proposal of the government to complete the ratification in the House of Commons in three days, reports “Interfax”. Against this voted 322 member of the house of Commons, and supported the proposal of the 308 MPs.

The government intends to consider the bill in three days that the country had to leave the European Union within the prescribed period, until 31 October. However, many deputies were against such a big rush that eventually resulted in a new defeat in Parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Previously, Johnson warned that, if lawmakers rejected the proposed timetable for the consideration of the bill, in the House of Commons may be made to the proposal to hold early elections. According to broadcasting Corporation BBC, it could take place before the end of the year.

Johnson has already announced that it would suspend consideration of the bill, reports TASS. “We had to withdraw from the EU on 31 October, but now we are again ahead of the uncertainty, and the EU must decide how to respond to the request of the Parliament about the new delay. The first consequence of this is that the government, acting in the only possible and responsible manner that accelerates the preparation of Brexit without a deal, Johnson said, expressing disappointment with the decision of the deputies. – Secondly, before the EU decides [about the delay Brexit], I will discuss with the EU their intentions. While it is not accepted, we will put on pause the consideration of the bill”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on 17 October announced that it has reached a new agreement with the EU. A large part of the agreement reiterates the agreements reached by former Prime Minister Theresa may in 2018. The main changes relate to Northern Ireland. Under the new deal, the UK will comply with current EU regulations until the end of 2020, and if necessary longer to enable the entrepreneurs to adapt to change. The country will also have to pay about 33 billion pounds compensation for the withdrawal from the European Union.

The rights of EU citizens living in the UK, and British citizens in the EU will be guaranteed. What has changed is that Northern Ireland, under the new agreement, will be included in the single market of the European Union. Plan “backstop”, which, as critics fear, could actually leave the UK within the European customs Union, cancelled. Northern Ireland will remain part of the customs territory of the United Kingdom and will participate in any future commercial transactions concluded after the “breccia”.

Northern Ireland will remain a gateway to the customs area of the EU. Britain will not impose tariffs on products imported into Northern Ireland if they are not intended for further transportation across the border. A joint Commission of representatives of the EU and the UK will decide which products can get to a common market, and the UK will charge customs fees in favour of the EU.