The British responded to racism in Bulgaria six dry balls

Monday, October 14, in three groups passed the qualifiers of the European championship 2020. After the national teams of Belgium, Italy, Poland and Russia in the final of the European championship qualifying with Ukraine.
Group A
Bulgaria — England — 0:6 (Of Rushford, 7, Barkley, 20, 32, Sterling, 45+3, 69, Kane, 85).
On the morning of the match in Sofia was found dead a fan of the England team. Press Secretary of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Bulgaria has confirmed the death of a cheerleader: “the Incident occurred today at 10 o’clock in the morning. He was a British citizen, he was 32 years old. At 10 a.m. he was taken to the hospital, but he died. Currently, the police are working to ascertain all the circumstances. Of fan found in the centre of the city, on the street. He was found in a helpless state”.
The match was almost stopped due to the fans of the Bulgarian national team. In the first half, the game was stopped for five minutes after Raheem sterling and Tyrone Mings was subjected to racist abuse from the home crowd. Every time the players touch the ball, the fans whistled and portrayed monkey noises. The English striker Harry Kane came up to the main referee of the match, after which the game stopped, and the announcer at the stadium in Sofia has urged fans to maintain order, otherwise the fight could be stopped.
In the end, the match was played, and the British responded to all the insults in football, sending six unanswered goals against the hosts. And sterling, the victim of racism, he made a double.
Kosovo — Montenegro — 2:0 (Rahmani, 10, Vesel Muriqi, 34).
Position of commands: 1. England — 15 points (6 matches), 2nd. Czech Republic — 12 (6), 3. Kosovo — 11 (6), 4. Montenegro — 3 (7), 5. Bulgaria — 3 (7).
Group B
Ukraine — Portugal — 2:0 (Yaremchuk, 6, Yarmolenko, 27). On 72 minutes, removed Stepanenko (Ukraine).
Lithuania — Serbia — 1:2 (Kazlauskas, 79 — Mitrovic, 49, 53).
Outsiders team Lithuania kept their gates “lock” the entire first half of the match against Serbia, but with the beginning of the second half and the defense of the Baltic States collapsed in the end, the match ended with an easy victory of balkanites who continue to struggle with Portugal for second place and qualify for Euro 2020.
Position of commands: 1. UKRAINE — 19 points (7 matches); 2. Portugal — 11 (6); 3. Serbia — 10 (6); 4. Monaco — 4 (6); 5. Lithuania — 1 (7).
Group N
France — Turkey — 1:1 (Fat, 76 — Ayhan, 82).
Despite an overwhelming advantage, the world Champions failed at home to beat Turkey, which suffered the only defeat in the current selection. However, as the French and the Turks enough to win at least one victory in the remaining two matches to qualify for the final of UEFA Euro 2020.
Iceland — Andorra — 2:0 (Sigurdsson, 38, Sigthórsson, 65).
Moldova — Albania — 0:4 (Cicalese, 22, Bar 34, Trashy, 40, Mani, 90).
The national team of Moldova under the leadership of Ukrainian specialist semen Altman is still without a win in qualifying. This time the Moldavians were defeated by the modest national team of Albania
Position of commands: 1. Turkey — 19 points (8 matches); 2. France — 19 (8); 3. Iceland — 15 (8), 4. Albania — 12 (8), 5. Andorra — 3 (8), 6. Moldova — 3 (8).
Also on 14 October, played a friendly match with the participation of European teams: Czech Republic — Northern Ireland — 2:3 (Darida, 67, Kral, 68 — McNair, 9, 40, Evans, 23).
On Tuesday, October 15, will host the fights: Gibraltar — Georgia, Switzerland — Ireland (group D), Romania — Norway, Sweden, Spain, Faroe Islands — Malta (group F) Israel — Latvia (group G), Liechtenstein — Italy, Greece — Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland — Armenia (group J).
