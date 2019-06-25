The British six days held hostage Chaika
Elderly couple Roy and Brenda Picard came to rest in his house on the sea, situated in the County of Lancashire. But the vacation turned into a nightmare in the spirit of the famous Alfred Hitchcock movie “the Birds”.
Directly above the door made a nest of a pair of large herring gulls. Protecting their Chicks, feathered hooligans attacked anyone trying to leave or enter the house, transmit the Facts.
Roy and Brenda almost hopeless sat in the house for six days. 77-year-old Mr. Picard suffered a serious head injury, trying to make another sortie. Aggressive gulls (which are under the protection of the law) caught up with him and began to peck up the blood. So he even took a brief hospitalization. The pensioner says he was lucky — things could be worse if he got hit beak in the face.
“If I tried to cross the threshold, two adult birds were right there, and I had no chance. It was really scary,” said the victim. Sometimes he was able to secretly get through the garage door to go and buy products. Brenda was not feeling well and because gulls could not leave the house.
After nearly a week of siege, the British had to ask for help. They are called rescuers and journalists BBC. And those erected near the house a shed that hid seniors from aggressive birds.