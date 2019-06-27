The Briton died from the bite of a household rat
34-year-old British resident of the town of Abingdon, Simon Staple died after homemade pet rat bit her, reports the publication
After the rodent has not treated too kindly with his mistress, a woman called the hotline of the National health system and asked what should be done in such situations. Specialist recommended to go to the doctor, but Staple did not follow the advice.
With each subsequent day the woman began to feel worse. On the fourth day she started hallucinating. According to her beloved, the woman said that he saw on the stairs the son, though in fact there was nobody there. The day after she died in a medical facility from a heart attack.
As it turned out, Staple shortly before the bite had pneumonia. The weakened body was unable to cope with bacteria treptobacillus moniliformis and Spirillum minus.
“In the vast majority of cases the problem can be solved within a few days using conventional course of antibiotics,” – said the coroner.
