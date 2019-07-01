The Briton dropped out of a plane for too much cleavage
The inhabitant of great Britain 31-year-old Harriet Osborne was taken off the Easyjet flight from Malaga Spanish too revealing outfits, according to . The stewards decided that a woman without underwear in a semi-transparent blouse with a plunging neckline that looks inappropriate for a flight, where on Board are children.
Osborne was asked to wear an opaque top top, but then still refused to take on Board the plane. The woman had to spend the night at the airport and fly the next day on another flight.
“The crew made me feel terrible. The flight attendant made a scene in front of the whole plane and said that they will not let me like this. She even tried to cover me with their hands,” complained Osbourne.
Airlines have a different vision of what happened. According to crew, the woman was not permitted because of the aggressive behavior. After Osborn asked to dress to close the neckline, she continued to fuss with the flight attendants. In Easyjet stated that it did not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour towards staff.
Earlier it was reported that the flight of “Aeroflot”, EN route from Barcelona to Moscow, an emergency landing in Warsaw because of a passenger who behaved aggressively. Drunk man insulted the flight attendants were noisy and disturbed other passengers.