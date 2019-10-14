The Briton stepped outside after the party and went to France
British student after a party in honor of graduating from the University of Edinburgh, went for a walk to get rid of a hangover, and came to France, according to BAGNET, referring to the Daily Mail.
It is clarified that the young man was about 1200 km.
20-year-old graduate out of Chester, came to Poole, got on the ferry and sailed to the French port of Cherbourg-Octeville. After that, he went through France via Rennes, Angers, Saintes, and Bordeaux.
Now the young man intends to reach San Sebastian in Spain and return home.