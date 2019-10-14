The Briton stepped outside after the party and went to France

Британец вышел проветриться после вечеринки и ушел во Францию

British student after a party in honor of graduating from the University of Edinburgh, went for a walk to get rid of a hangover, and came to France, according to BAGNET, referring to the Daily Mail.

It is clarified that the young man was about 1200 km.

20-year-old graduate out of Chester, came to Poole, got on the ferry and sailed to the French port of Cherbourg-Octeville. After that, he went through France via Rennes, Angers, Saintes, and Bordeaux.

Now the young man intends to reach San Sebastian in Spain and return home.

