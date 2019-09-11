The Briton was married to a tree, taking “her husband’s name”
September 11, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
A resident of Britain was married to a tree and will officially change her name to “husband’s name”, according to Liverpool Echo News.
So, a woman named Kate Cunningham held a formal ceremony with the tree. Moreover the 34-year-old woman to officially change her name to elder English Elder — Elder.
It is reported that Cunningham has two children and a real sweetheart. They did not immediately understand the intention of women, but in the end supported her and even attended the ceremony.
Cunningham explained his extravagant action, and thus wants to draw attention to the campaign against the construction of a road through the Park.