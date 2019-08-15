The Brits barred from selection for the Olympic games for what crossed the finish line holding hands

| August 15, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Британки отстранены от отбора на Олимпиаду за то, что пересекли финишную прямую держась за руки

British athlete Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor brown was disqualified during the qualifying triathlon to the Olympics-2020, reports “Sport-Express”, referring to BBC.

Sportsmenki at the finish of the race crossed the finish line, holding on with hands.

The photo finish gave the victory at Learmonth, but their results were annulled as they violated the rules of the triathlon.

Rule 2.11.f the International triathlon Union States: “athletes who finish at the same time in artificially created situations without trying to split up during the finish line should be disqualified.”

