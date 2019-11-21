The broadcast returns one of the most popular Ukrainian leading
Known Ukrainian TV presenter, psychologist Dmitry Karpachev returns to the STB. In 2020 it will conduct a new family psychological reality “Supermama”. .
— Dmitry Karpachev — a man who implicitly trusts the audience, — said the Director of the STB TV channel Liudmyla Semchuk. — Over the years, the leading social reality, “Honey, we’re killing children,” “save our family” and critical talk show “One for all” Dmitri didn’t just become an authority for Ukrainians, he helped the heroes project to establish relationships with loved ones, preserve a family, to understand their own emotions. We are happy to resume working with him.
In a new project every week, four women compete for the title supermamy. They meet with the children of their rivals, analyze their methods of education, assess the overall climate in the family, etc. For each criterion heroine expose the opponent evaluation.
Dmitry Karpachev comments on the actions of mothers, gives them practical advice on parenting and gives your points to one of them. One of the participants of the reality, which at the end of the week gaining the most points gets the title supermamy. The premiere will take place in 2020.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter