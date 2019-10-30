The broth for smokers. Clean lungs from tar and toxins
Kind time of day dear readers. Today I want to share with you an interesting recipe of folk medicine. This broth, I checked myself personally, he is a smoker even with little experience, I can confidently say that the result is there and quite noticeable.
I want to note that this recipe is perfect not only smokers, but people leading a healthy lifestyle. With the current light environment is contaminated absolutely everyone. In addition there are lots of harmful plants and cities of plants, if you work or live in a place like this, I recommend you to try this course of treatment.
It should be understood that all the health of our body depends on how the internal organs are enriched with oxygen. With a clean bronchi you will feel much better. The body will experience lack of oxygen comes to tone, increase brain activity and to accelerate metabolism. Retreat often catarrhal diseases associated with the respiratory tract.
Recipe of the broth is simple. It is contraindicated only for people with allergic reactions to honey or berries of Viburnum red. We will need 300 g Viburnum berries and tablespoon of honey. Dose of the decoction is a one-day admission. The cleansing course lasts at least 2 weeks. The berries of Viburnum pour a liter of boiling water and infuse for half an hour. After that 15 minutes cook On slow fire it is not necessary to bring to active boil. Strain the broth through a sieve, we need at least half a liter of fluid. Allow to cool to a temperature of 40-50 degrees Celsius and add a tablespoon of lime honey, stir and allow to stand over night. I made a broth in the evening left for the night, so it is most convenient, because to use it you need half a Cup before each meal.
I was pleased with the result, it turned out so to speak is quite clear, on the third day of light start of the expectorated mucus is not so nice colors. In the past month that I drank the broth from the lungs left no less than half a liter of nasties. I think this is a very good result. Take care of your health.