The brother of Kim Kardashian left his wife a year after the wedding
Stepbrother of Kim Kardashian and half-brother of Kendall and Kylie Jenner — Brody Jenner — a bachelor again! After 5 years of relationship and a year of family life he broke off relations with his lover, blogger and co-founder of the project FORAY Caitlin Carter, Packed up and moved out of their home in Malibu.
A representative pair of Scott Newman States that Brody and Caitlin managed to part amicably:
Brody Jenner and kaitlyn Carter decided amicably to part. They love and respect each other, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship, skazal Scott, adding that in official relations Jenner and Carter never was. Getting a marriage license in the US, they did not dare to register their Union in government. Instead, he played a beautiful wedding on the island of Sumba. The ceremony, incidentally, has not done without scandal — all the Brody family, including transgender father of Kathleen Jenner and sisters Kendall and Kylie, just ignored the party.
Brody Jenner and kaitlyn Carter began Dating in 2014. By the way, that Caitlin was the cause of strained relations between Brody and his stepsister Kim. At the wedding of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Brody was the only one of her many brothers and sisters who ignored the ceremony. And all because of the fact that Kardashian refused to include his lover in the guest list. She stated that the wedding will be attended only relatives and friends. Brody, this statement is offended and the ceremony never showed up.