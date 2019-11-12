The budget 2020: what to prepare ordinary Ukrainians in the new year
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has prepared a draft State budget for 2020 for the second reading. Prime Minister of Ukraine Alexey Goncharuk publicly presented the document on 5 November.
We will earn more in the country — reforms, privatization, domestic and foreign investment, the liberalization of markets. Pledged funds for development, in particular road investment projects. On defense and security in 2020 was provided to 5.45% of GDP. To increase the efficiency started with itself, reducing the costs of bureaucracy by 10%, — said the Prime Minister.
That includes funds in the budget in 2020?
1. The budget of the Ministry of defence
Note, the budget of the Ministry of defense in 2020 will be a record and will be 245,8 billion.
The main goal of the defense Department the development of the Armed forces of Ukraine, so the percentage of the budget increased substantially and have become the largest budget since independence of Ukraine, — said the Minister of defence.
2. Medicine
So, for emergency medical care provided by a 1.9 billion (of which 900 million on ambulances + 1 billion on the opening of the emergency offices).
The program “Affordable medicine” to 2020, provides 3.3 billion hryvnia.
On the purchase of medicines and medical devices for hospitals in 2020 provided 9.7 billion hryvnia.
For treatment abroad (we are talking about transplantation) laid 1.09 billion hryvnia.
3. Social security
On subsidies allocated 47.6 billion UAH.
For the provision of legal assistance to citizens — 822 million.
Acidplace veterans ATO/OOS — 246 million UAH.
4. Education
The government allocated for the first time in 2020, a separate budget of 3.5 billion UAH on the program “education can do for the best results.”
The program “New Ukrainian school” — 1.4 billion UAH.
On the development of educational-practical centers of vocational education — 259 million.
Annual monetary support for young teachers (experience 10 years) to enhance the prestige, support and encourage the young people to teach, particularly in rural schools, 21 thousand hryvnias.
It is very important to support the young teacher. We have a problem, when in school often do not want to go to work young people. This means that in schools now is more older people who are soon to retire, and eventually we will have a problem, educate corny nobody. So we, as a state, now pay attention to the situation of young teachers. They now wage conditions are worse — less overhead, but on the other hand, we want to show young people that being a teacher is a prestigious — focused Goncharuk.
5. Creative industries and culture
On the creative industry and cultural development the government has laid 15.1 billion UAH.
Programme mobility of young people — 500 million hryvnia.
The disclosure of the tourist potential of — 240 million UAH.
In General…
On the state Fund of regional development the Cabinet provided 7.4 billion hryvnia.
On the socio-economic development of regions — 2 billion hryvnia.
1.8 billion hryvnias in national investment projects.
Interestingly, 22.6 billion hryvnia , the government plans to attract additional international partners for netinvestment;
Infrastructure — 73,7 billion.
To form the development budget in the current environment — not an easy task. Moreover, this year and next year — peak terms of repayment and servicing of external obligations. To ensure an adequate level of social support and social protection, all of our work is aimed at improving the social standards and welfare of every Ukrainian family, — said the head of the Cabinet.
What directions were ignored by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine?
This year the main estimates of the country was formed in the limited financial resources that did not allow to cover all priority areas simultaneously. Since our philosophy is based on the principles of targeting and assisting those who are truly in need — we had to make a choice. Our selection, the priority of the Ministry of social policy for 2020 — children, — said the head of the Ministry of social policy Julia Sokolowski.
Recall that in July 2019, the Cabinet expects the decline in unemployment in the next three years from 8.1% in 2020 to 7.9% in 2022. Such information contains in the forecast of economic and social development of Ukraine for the years 2020-2022, which is approved by the government.
This means….
The Cabinet has not provided funds for the support of volunteers, participants of revolution of dignity and the unemployed.
Also without attention remained free government health insurance.