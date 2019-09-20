The budget for 2020: How much and what you plan to spend next year
In particular, the expected increase in the minimum wage and increased funding for road repairs
Sunday, September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced to the Verkhovna Rada the draft state budget for 2020. According to the document, next year, in particular, the planned increase in the minimum wage, and increasing funding for defense and repair of roads. And now about everything more.
Key indicators
According to the text of the draft, the revenues of the state budget of Ukraine in 2020 should reach 1 trillion 79 billion 487 million 458,3 thousand UAH, including General Fund revenues of the state budget of Ukraine — in the amount of 962 billion 747 million 125,5 thousand UAH and special Fund revenues of the state budget of Ukraine — in the amount of 116 billion 740 million 332,8 thousand UAH. In comparison with the budget for 2019 revenues should increase by approximately 53 billion UAH.
Costs for 2020 provided in the amount of 1,170 trillion UAH, which is UAH 57.9 bn more than the budget of 2019.
To minimize the debt burden on the budget is reducing the deficit of the state budget, which for 2020 is provided at the level of 2.09% of GDP compared to 2.23% of GDP in 2019. The maximum amount of the budget deficit identified in the amount of 95 billion 130 million 530 thousand UAH, more than the budget for the current year to 5.12 billion. Working balance of the state budget determined in the amount of up to 2% of General Fund budget.
In 2020, the projected acceleration of GDP growth to 3.3% with a simultaneous slowdown in consumer inflation to 6%.
The Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oksana Markarova reported that the state budget for 2020 is calculated at the rate of 28.2 UAH/USD.
In turn the Minister of Economics Tymofiy mylovanov said the dollar may change in either direction.
“The course itself is not an indicator, which is based on the budget, but it is important to forecast nominal GDP. This prediction can be slightly modified in amount, but may be structural, in specific areas, substantially modified depending on how the markets will react to those initiatives and programmes of the government, which we are currently developing,” said Milovanov.
He also added that the forecast will be revised, but the overall macrocera can be unchanged.
Public debt
According to calculations, forecast the volume of public debt will amount to 46.7% of GDP. Government guaranteed debt will amount to 7.4% of GDP.
“If we talk about the dynamics of our debt, this budget lays out an ambitious goal. At year end our debt as a percentage of GDP should be no more than 54.1 percent is public debt… in particular the state 46.7% and guaranteed by the state and 7.4%,” — said Oksana Markarova.
The amount of payments on the state debt in 2020 is expected to be $ 292 billion 909 million 900 thousand UAH, including the repayment of the public external debt of 128 billion 750 million 300 thousand UAH of the state internal debt 164 billion 159 million 600 thousand hryvnias.
The volume of payments on servicing the state debt in 2020 is expected to reach 145 billion 205 million 400 thousand UAH, including the state internal debt of 88 billion 322 million 600 thousand UAH, the state external debt of 56 billion 882 million 800 thousand UAH.
Social standards
The subsistence minimum for one person from January 1, 2020 will be equal to 2027 UAH, from July 1 — 2118 UAH, from December 1 — UAH 2189.
— For children under 6 years: 1 January 2020 — 1779 UAH, from 1 July 1859 UAH, from December 1 — UAH 1921.
For children aged 6 to 18 years: from January 1, 2020 — 2218 UAH, from July 1 — 2318 UAH, from December 1 — UAH 2395.
— For able-bodied persons: from January 1, 2020 — 2102 UAH, from July 1 — 2197 UAH, from December 1 — UAH 2270.
— For persons who have lost working capacity: from 1 January 2020 — 1638 UAH, from 1 July 1712 UAH, from December 1 — UAH 1769.
By the way, now the cost of living per person is UAH 1936.
The draft budget for 2020 envisages an increase in the minimum wage to UAH 4723 (now 4173 UAH).
“The minimum wage, which is laid in this budget increases by 550 UAH and as of January 1, 2020 will amount to UAH 4723. This corresponds to growth, and we believe that a greater increase in this figure was not consistent with productivity gains,” said Markarov at the briefing.
The minimum wage for 1 hour will be 28,31 UAH.
Financing of Pension Fund of Ukraine from the state budget will be 172,6 billion UAH, which is UAH 5.1 billion more than this year. It is noted that from 1 January 2020, the minimum pension will amount to UAH 1638, July 1 — 1712 UAH, from December 1 — UAH 1769.
Subsidies in 2020 plan to allocate UAH 47.6 billion. In the budget-2019 for grants was provided about 55 billion UAH.
“The principle of distribution and the definition of subsidies we are now not replaceable. Slightly changing numbers, numbers that are allocated to provide this program… Based on this budget, significant changes have not laid” – said Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk.
The allowance for child birth will be 41 280 UAH. This benefit will be a lump sum in the amount of 10 UAH 320, and the remaining amount of assistance will be paid over the next 36 months in equal installments for 860 UAH.
Security, defense, law enforcement and the court
In the draft budget for 2020 to ensure national security and defense it is planned to allocate more than 245 billion. This figure 33.8 billion more than was budgeted for 2019.
The budget for 2020 are proposed:
- 207 billion 805 million 700 thousand UAH — expenses according to the budgetary programs of the Ministry of defense;
- 10 billion — the state guarantees;
- 27 billion 986 million 100 thousand UAH — additional expenditures from the General Fund of the budget program of the Council of national security and defense “Unallocated national security and defense”, which will be distributed separately by decision of the Council.
The draft state budget of Ukraine for the year 2020 costs of the judicial power provided in the amount of 17 billion 902 million 300 thousand UAH.
To support the activities of National anti-corruption Bureau include expenses in the amount of 1 billion 38 million 100 thousand UAH.
To support the activities of prosecution bodies in the project budget for 2020 provides for expenditure in the amount of 7 billion 670 million 700 thousand UAH.
To ensure activities of the State Bureau of investigation plan to allocate 1 billion 902 million 700 thousand UAH.
For the State criminal-Executive service provides for expenditure in the amount of 7 billion 581 million 300 thousand UAH.
Repair of roads
In 2020, the development of road infrastructure plan to allocate from the state budget 74,4 billion UAH 19.9 billion UAH more than in the budget-2019.
This amount includes money the State road Fund (69.7 billion UAH), which will send to:
— development of network and maintenance of public roads of the state value (UAH 38 billion);
— construction, reconstruction, repair and maintenance of public roads of local importance, streets and roads of communal property in settlements — 22.2 billion UAH;
— ensuring of road safety in accordance with state programs — 3.2 billion UAH;
— execution of debt obligations on borrowings attracted by the government on the development of a network of public roads is 6.3 billion.
Agriculture
With the aim of introducing a full-fledged market of agricultural land, attraction in agricultural sector loans and create real conditions for them to reduce the price in 2020 provides for the provision of state support to agricultural producers in the amount of UAH 4.4 bn.
“We have changed the approach to government support of the agricultural sector. Instead give subsidies to large firms, we focus on the fact that, if land reform is going to happen, to compensate for the interest rate for small farmers,” — said Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk.
Health
To health care in 2020 is planned to allocate 108 billion UAH, which is UAH 9.8 billion more funding in the current year.
The draft budget includes a medical subsidy at the rate of 14.6 billion UAH for the program of medical safeguards for primary, emergency, secondary (specialized) and tertiary (highly specialized) medical care.
For centralized purchase of medicines and medical products are offered to spend 6.6 billion UAH, and the treatment of citizens abroad amounted to 700 million UAH.
Education
The draft state budget of Ukraine for 2020 expenditure on education taken into account in the amount of UAH 136.4 billion is 7.7 billion UAH more than in 2019.
For the payment of teacher salaries is proposed 77,5 billion.
For the first time in the draft state budget of Ukraine provides for expenditure on the development of higher education institutions in the amount of 250 million UAH.
Culture
According to the draft budget for 2020, costs for the development of the culture and information sector will amount to UAH 8.6 bn.
In particular, for the operation of the Ukrainian Institute of the book, support for book publishing and popularization of Ukrainian literature in the world — 100 million UAH on the development of public broadcasting of Ukraine — UAH 2 billion.
In addition
The draft state budget of Ukraine for 2020 provides for expenditure on the planned nationwide census in the amount of 3 billion 441 million 600 thousand UAH.
To conduct a regular local election plan to allocate 2 billion UAH 155 million. And the cost of financing the political parties can reach 1 billion 34 million 400 thousand UAH.
Instead of a total
On 20 September the Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova will present the draft budget in the Parliament. According to the Minister, the bill on state budget for 2020 can be changed due to proposals of the MPs and the likely revision of the macroeconomic forecast.