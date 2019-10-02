The budget in September was less than 7% of revenues
The revenues of the state budget of Ukraine in September 2019 amounted to 67,884 billion, which is 7.3% below plan and 1% higher than in September 2018. This is evidenced by the data of the State Treasury service (GCS).
According to her, the General Fund budget in September received 56,75 billion UAH, and the behind the plan was 10.6%, similar to last year’s figure by 1.4%.
Overall, in January-September the state budget revenues amounted to 739,68 billion, which is 4.8% below the plan and by 9.6% more compared to the figure for the first nine months of 2018. The General Fund over this period received 650,83 billion UAH (5.4% lower and 6.8% higher, respectively), indicated the state Committee.
A significant backlog of plan showcases custom – 15.5% of September revenue in 26,636 billion, which also is 12.6% less than September 2018. Overall, in January-September tax revenues behind plan by 11.5% during the same period in 232,7 billion UAH, which in turn is 3.1% less than last year.
Tax revenues in September, provided revenues of $ 27.94 billion UAH, which is 6.5% below plan and 12.7% more by September 2018. For the nine months, income tax accounted for 331,13 billion UAH (respectively 0.3% and 15.8% more).
The shortfall of the plan for the SFS in September was 11.1%.
According to the Treasury, the budgetary compensation of value added tax (VAT) increased from 11.35 billion in August to 11.95 billion in September this year.
Revenues of local budgets in September, increased by 14.3% compared with last year, but were 1.4% below the expected level of 22.17 billion. For the nine months, revenues of local budgets showed an increase of 17.6% compared to January-September of 2018 and was exceeded on the plan of 1.4% — almost 205,16 billion.
Proceeds from the unified social tax (Ust) in the past month amounted to the 22.16 billion, which is 14.3% more than in September 2018, and for the first nine months they rose by 21.3% to 198,71 billion.
The revenues of the state budget of Ukraine in 2019 is determined in the amount of 1.26 trillion UAH, including General Fund – 928,51 billion UAH, expenses – UAH 1,112 trillion and 1.005 trillion UAH, respectively.