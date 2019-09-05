The budget of Kyiv in 2022 will be more than 71 billion hryvnia
September 5, 2019 | Business | No Comments|
The budget of Kyiv in 2022 to exceed 70 billion UAH. The mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said during the enlarged Board meeting of the KSCA.
“Next year we can get a budget of nearly 64 billion UAH. In 2021-m — more than 68 billion And plans for 2022 is 71.5 billion UAH, — said Vitaly Klitschko. For comparison, in 2015, the capital budget amounted to UAH 31 billion. Today, thanks to effective changes in the governance of the city, we had this year a budget of over 58 billion UAH”.
In 2020-2022 years, the projected growth of the gross regional product in Kyiv of 4.5-5.7% in the year.
To increase revenues in the budget plan, including by holding competitions for privatization of communal property and tenders for rental marketplaces.