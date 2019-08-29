The “budget repair”: in Odessa sculpture bandaged with tape, so as not collapsed
Odessa historian Eugene Sokolsky photographed the monument sculpture closeup that are installed on the roof of the Odessa city Council.
“It’s not Femida blindfolded with duct tape, eyes and even mouth, is the sculpture “Night” on the roof of the Odessa city Council. Her head threatened the deputies fall. Now not in danger. But the lower jaw still fell off”, — he said in his post on Facebook.
He stressed that it happened shortly after July 5, vandals beheaded a statue on a small copy of the Odessa city Council. “A mystery…” — the author is perplexed.
Photo: Eugene Sokol, Facebook.
The head of Department on protection of objects of cultural heritage of the Odessa city Council Pavel Ostapenko commented on the situation with duct tape. According to him it happened a long time a few months ago. Most likely it was a drone for filming, which crashed into the sculpture, said the official. The sculpture will be restored in the framework of the restoration works throughout the city hall building.