The Bugatti brand has published the announcement of the show debut of the new supercar for 8 million euros
Concern Bugatti has unveiled the debut teaser image of the new supercar, which will leave the Assembly line in a limited edition of ten copies. The price tag of each car will amount to 8 million euros. The official debut of this novelty catsuits August 16, at the automobile festival, The California Quail, which is held every year.
According to currently available information, the French group presents a modern interpretation of the EB110 hypercar, first published 28 years ago, in the year marking the 110th birthday of the brand Bugatti.
Mid-engine coupe in the regular version of GT was driven chetyrekhtomnym V12 engine with a displacement of 3.5 liters, capable of generating 553 HP and sestdienai manual transmission. The Bugatti EB110 can reach speeds from zero to one hundred kilometers per hour in just 3.5 seconds. speed and his ceiling was the mark of 340 kilometers per hour.
The current variation of the Bugatti EB110 builds on the platform of the supercar the Chiron, is equipped with seven-liter W16 engine capacity of 1500 horsepower with four turbochargers. This car can pass the first hundred kilometers in 2.5 seconds. and its maximum speed was specifically limited to the indicator 420 kilometers per hour. To remove the limiter, you need to use a special key that helps to increase the likely speed of up to 450 kilometers per hour.