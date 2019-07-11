The building in new York, drove a cab: there are victims. VIDEO
Day 11 Jul taxi crashed into a restaurant in Manhattan. The incident resulted in eight people injured.
The accident occurred about 12:35 in the restaurant, on Ninth Avenue, writes NBC New York.
Five of the victims were sent to hospital, three other victims refused medical assistance at the scene. The police said that injury victims do not threaten their lives. The area near the restaurant was littered with debris from ruined walls and parts of the car. Rescuers were checking the rubble, fearing what’s underneath could be more victims.
At least half of a yellow cab after the accident was inside the restaurant Hell’s Kitchen.
The cause of the accident is being investigated. According to FDNY, the restaurant suffered significant structural damage.
According to the taxi driver, who remained at the scene, the other driver hit his car from behind, he lost control and crashed into a building.
Tim Linask, an employee of the restaurant next door, said it all happened very quickly. He only saw a passing taxi, then heard a noise.