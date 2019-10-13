The Bulgarians turned the Caterham Seven into an electric one
In Bulgaria, the presentation of the first electric sports car to local development.
This prototype 07 Kinetik Kinetik Automotive company, built on the basis of Speedster classic British Caterham Seven.
Despite borrowed gear, about 90% of the parts Kinetik 07 – unique.
Most of them are made by 3D printing, which will provide a high degree of personalization in the construction of the client machine.
All software Kinetik Automotive has developed independently.
Power unit basic version 07 Kinetik produces 480 kW (653 metric HP) and 800 Nm and allows us to develop 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds. The reserve is not disclosed, but it needs to be substantial: although the machine and is designed primarily for track days, ride on normal roads in there too.
Interior with a customizable three-dimensional display is performed emphasized a minimalistic, while buyers can choose any design according to their taste – “in the tradition of the legendary British and Italian Studio”.
It is assumed that, for the Kinetik Automotive will release a mini-batch of seven cars.