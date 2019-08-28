“The bullet flew and begged”: Moustache puzzled fans anti-war poem of his own…
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has decided to please fans with their own poems. The athlete dedicated his poetic debut bullets and their victims.
The bullet flew and begged:
I’m sorry I killed, I did,
I was on a mission the shooter…
I just task. Forgive me.
If I had my way in selecting a body,
I would have disappeared or burned,
But like I human
The image of the Creator, eternity without century.
I looked into the eyes of thee boldly,
Saw the world I was stunned.
Aren’t you afraid of me well, not a drop.
This should live. I could not hug you.
The bullet spared the fallen body,
Above him fell and was stunned,
The sky looked and cried very
Asked to forgive the closed eyes.
View this post in Instagram
The world is full of strong and kind people, but they disguise themselves and impersonate others, this is their form of protection. From weak and envious people.#usyk #usyk17#lomus17#boxingtraining #ukraine #usa #uk #loma#akblapin #california # Verse#good#love#lifeisgood
Poetic experiments Mustache was harshly criticized. Many people do not like excessive pathos, simple rhymes and a complete disregard for classical principles of writing poems.
The wittiest commentators immediately wrote a parody poem about the pool.
However, there are also those who believe that the poems of Cirrus in the future get into the school curriculum. And yet they can be read to the soldier with the Callsign “Bullet”.
Earlier, the Cirrus showed the fans of the original dances, as well as recorded video from your workout.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter