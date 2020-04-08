The Bundesliga may resume the season later this month
German Bundesliga matches can be resumed in may, and possibly even in April, but this team should observe a number of rules.
36 clubs of the First and Second Bundeliga received a list of conditions from the German football Association to get back to conducting matches, reports isport.ua with reference to Bild.
The main condition is holding matches without spectators. In the day the arena will be allowed a limited number of people – no more than 239. Among these 4 persons, the judges, the 40 players, 16 members of the coaching staff, 3 anti-doping officer, 6 doctors, 5 photographers, 10 security officers and 36 men.
In addition, security will provide 50 employees.
Earlier it was reported that due to the break in the championship due to the pandemic coronavirus, bankruptcy can be almost a third of clubs in the Bundesliga.