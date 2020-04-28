The Bundesliga posted a video top 10 goals-matching the last decades: there is something to see (video)
Philipp Lahm
Bundesliga on their YouTube channel published a video with the 10 best matching goals over the past decade from 2010 to 2019.
Recognized as the best goal of the captain of the “Bavaria” Philipp Lahm in the game against Werder Bremen (6:0) after a lovely combination with a blind transfer by the heel in the penalty area in the season of 2014/2015.
In the ten – two representatives of “Bavaria” and “Borussia” Dortmund.
Top 10 goals seasons 2010-2019.
- Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich) vs Werder Bremen (6:0), season 2014/15
- Jakub blaszczykowski (Borussia Dortmund) vs SC Freiburg (4:0), season 2011/2012
- Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) against “Mainz” (2:2), season 2017/2018
- Dario Lezcano (“Ingolstadt”) vs “Cologne” (2:2)-season 2016/17
- Nadim Amiri (Hoffenheim) against “Mainz” (3:2), season 2017/2018
- Rafael Guerrero (Borussia, Dortmund) vs SC Freiburg (3:1), season 2016/17
- Main ENKA (Borussia, Monchengladbach) against “Shalke-04” (2:0), 2011/12 season
- Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) vs SC Freiburg (5:0), season 2017/18
- Daniel Caligiuri (Wolfsburg) vs Hamburg (2:0), season 2014/15
- Stefan Kiesling (“Bayer”) against the “Ingolstadt” (3:1), season 2015/16