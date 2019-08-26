The bus driver stopped to buy treats for passengers (PHOTOS)

Last weekend at the bus driver TTC has made some new friends after he made an unintended stop next to the lemonade tray when moving along the route in Malvern to buy treats for their passengers.

First, about this good deed became known when one of the residents drew the attention of the driver next to the tray and wrote about it in social networks.

In a post on Facebook, posted on August 18, Andrea Hare Sears wrote: “Walked out of the Park home and saw the bus driver @ttc stops at the table with the lemonade/cookies, (in order) to buy some cookies and give it to the passengers. I was impressed on all day.”

Commenting on the message, Natalie Sinan who reported that her children traded with the tray, told me that the driver stopped four times to pick up treats for their passengers.

“In gratitude we gave him free lemonade and cookies – posted by Sincan. – What an amazing man!!”

In an interview with CP24 on Friday, Jason dick, the bus driver said that he several times passed the table with the goods before I decided to stop.

“I thought, “Okay, stop next to the tray, to exchange money,” he said. – There was no hurry. It was Sunday, I stopped and bought cookies.”

This is not the first case when the employee TTC decides to treat its passengers.

“When our daughter was born, I stopped by Tim Hortons and bought some Timbits for passengers. Just when the mood is good, it’s nice to share my joy with everyone,” he said.

He said that people are usually very grateful for such things that are uplifting.

“I meet thousands of people every day, and they are all good, he said. Even if someone is not really a bad day for a bad mood you see that this is a good man.”