The business has made a pessimistic forecast for the hryvnia exchange rate
Photo: Strahov compan Ukraine
Business expects growth in the dollar
The dollar, according to forecasts of the majority of Ukrainian businessmen will be above 28 USD. A quarter of respondents expect a stable exchange rate.
Most of the leaders of Ukrainian enterprises expect a further weakening of the hryvnia. According to their forecasts, the average exchange rate in 12 months will be at the level 28,28 UAH/USD. Only 5% expect a strengthening of the hryvnia. This is evidenced by published on Thursday, July 16, the report data Business expectations of enterprises of Ukraine from National Bank for the second quarter of 2020.
Thus, in comparison with the previous quarters devaluation expectations of the business deteriorated. In the first quarter of 2020 business forecast a rate 26,01 UAH/USD, in the fourth quarter of 2019 — of 27.43 UAH/USD in the third quarter of 2019 — of 27.96 UAH/USD.
While 68.2% of the managers expect growth of the dollar, a 5% reduction, and 26.9% of the stable rate.
Another survey of the NBU was held from 4 may to 3 June 2020 among the leaders of 691 enterprises. The survey is representative of the main types and directions of activity, size of enterprise by number of employees.
Also, the business does not expect a rapid improvement of the performance of its activities, despite the easing of some restrictions.
We will remind, today the national Bank again lowered the hryvnia against the Euro and collar.
korrespondent.net