The businessman bought Nazi items for auction in Germany, and donated them to the Jews
Swiss tycoon real estate from Lebanon said that he bought a cylinder of Adolf Hitler and other Nazi memorabilia from a German auction, to prevent them into the hands of neo-Nazis, and agreed to donate them to the Jewish group. This writes ABC News.
Chatila Abdullah, a Lebanese Christian who, for decades, lived in Switzerland, paid about 660 000 $ for items on the auction house in Munich, intending to destroy them after reading the negative reviews in the Jewish groups.
“I wanted to make sure that these things will not fall into the wrong hands, it’s the wrong side of history, so I decided to buy them,” he said.
However, shortly before the auction, he decided that it will be better to donate them to a Jewish organization. This contacted the Appeals of a group of “Keren Hist — United Israel.”
Silver-plated edition of Hitler’s Mein Kampf.the typewriter used by the Secretary of the dictator, other items Chatila will never see , because they will be sent directly to a group.
“I have no direct interest, I just thought it was right,” he said.
Keren Haist said that, although the final decision about what to do with these items is still pending, they are likely sent to the Israeli memorial Yad Vashem, which already has some of the Nazi artifacts.
The European Jewish Association, which led the campaign against the auction, Chatila grateful for such an act.
“Such a conscience, such an act of selfless generosity to do what you feel strong feelings, is tantamount to finding a precious diamond in Everest coal”, — wrote the EJA head Rabbi Menachem Margolin in a letter to Catile.
“You have shown the world an example to follow when it comes to this dark and disgusting trade of Nazi trinkets”, the letter reads.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- November 21 in Germany, the auction, which will be sold personal belongings of the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and his wife Eva Braun. This caused a sharp protest of the European Jewish Association.