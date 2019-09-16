“The Butler Constantine and Jeanne Arkadevna” commented the disease Zavorotnyuk
Actor Boris Smolkin, who played the Butler of Constantine in the TV series “My fair nanny”, commented on reports about Oncology colleagues on the sitcom Anastasia Zavorotnyuk.
“I don’t understand how can this be at all,” said the actor portal Teleprogramma.pro.
He added that since the car crash he had a friendly relationship, and she never discussed with him the health issues. Smolkin also noted that during filming, the actress worked a lot, combining it with housework and raising children was very tired, but in spite of that cope with the loads.
In turn, Olga Prokofieva, who played in the TV series “the Toad Arkadyevna,” he asked the audience and the journalists to leave his family Zavorotnyuk alone. This was reported by the TV channel “360”.
Prokofiev believes that family Zavorotnyuk should be left alone. Olga suggested that they decided to do the same, as native actress Vera Glagoleva — to leave everything within the family. In her opinion, if Anastasia wanted to say something, then she would have done it.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the daughter of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk brought my mom in ICU with a balloon with the most important words “I love you this much”.
