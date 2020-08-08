‘The butterfly effect’: scientists have figured out how time travel will affect the course of history
U.S. scientists simulated time travel using quantum computer IBM-Q, writes Esquire. Based on my research, they came to the conclusion that in the quantum world there is no “butterfly effect”.
“The butterfly effect” is a scientific term, whose meaning lies in the fact that even one small event can have large and unpredictable effects.
“If a butterfly will flap their wings in Brazil, will there be a tornado in Texas?” stated in 1972, the meteorologist Philip Merilees, and since then, this phrase became winged.
The expression about a butterfly is popular still, especially in the literature and various works of science fiction. The famous book on this subject: “sound of thunder” by ray Bradbury, where the death of a butterfly in the past changes the future, the tale of “the Moth stamped” by Rudyard Kipling. In addition, there is a 2004 film about time travel called “the butterfly Effect” with Ashton Kutcher in the title role.
Meanwhile, the American physicists have come to the conclusion that in the quantum world there is no “butterfly effect”.
“We were able to see what is going on with a complex quantum world, if you go back in time and add small changes. We found that our originally modeled the world remains the same. This means that in quantum mechanics there is no “butterfly effect””, — said one of the study’s authors Nikolai Sinitsyn.
According to him, simulation, time travel has become possible, since a quantum computer can easily simulate the process of evolution in the opposite direction.
Physics stressed that we are talking about quantum mechanics and the results of their study do not belong to classical physics.
“We have found that the concept of chaos in classical physics and in quantum mechanics should be understood in different ways,” said Sinitsyn.
