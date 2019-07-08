The cabin of the aircraft stealth B-2 first showed inside
The cockpit of the famous us stealth aircraft B-2 Spirit for the first time in history showed the inside. Permission to shoot has made the journalist from Dallas Jeff Bolton, said “Morning.ru”.
Bolton managed to remove from the cockpit of the bomber the time of refueling in the air. The reporter captured the pilots instrument panel with modern screens with indicators, a set of buttons, switches and levers, as well as the view from the Windows.
B-2 Spirit is one of the most secret US aircraft. It always installs the latest equipment, which suggests that the armed forces do not intend to abandon the bomber in the near future.
The aircraft is designed to break the air defense and strike with a nuclear or other projectiles at a great distance. He is able to stay aloft for up to 6.5 hours, flying up to 11 thousand kilometers and reach speeds of up to 1010 miles per hour.