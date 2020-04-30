The Cabinet adopted a decision on the reopening of markets in Ukraine
Since may 1 in Ukraine will be resumed work of the food markets that were closed due to quarantine.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting on 29 April, informs a portal “Hvilya”.
In his Telegram-channel Premier Denis Shmyhal wrote that the Cabinet of Ministers supported by the Ministry of Economics and Ministry of health criteria for the reopening of the markets.
He stressed that the main condition activities food markets in Ukraine — the decision of the territorial authority for Gospodarevskaya on compliance with requirements to combat the epidemic.
Under the terms of the Ministry of health, upon the resumption of the customers and employees of the markets should be there with means of individual protection (masks or respirators). Input must be checked body temperature, it is mandatory dispensers with antiseptic.
Among other requirements of the Ministry of health — presence of no more than one customer per 10 square metres, the minimum distance from one work site to another is 3 meters. In addition, every 3 hours it will be necessary to disinfect the contact surface, and at the end of the day to clean and treat the premises with disinfectant.
About markets should be prohibited spontaneous trade.