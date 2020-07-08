The Cabinet allowed Ukrzaliznytsia to pay UAH 206 million later
Photo: kmu.gov.ua
The Cabinet took into account the difficult financial situation of Ukrainian Railways because of the quarantine
We are talking about the payment of dividends to state on results of work of Ukrzaliznytsia in 2018-2019.
The Cabinet has delayed the transfer to the state budget 206,2 million UAH of the state-owned company PJSC Ukrainian Railways. The decision was taken on Wednesday, July 8, at a government meeting, said the Minister of infrastructure Vladislav Crickley in telegram channel.
According to him, it is about the payment of dividends to state on results of work of Ukrzaliznytsia in 2018-2019. The amount of 206,2 million UAH is 60% of the net profit of the state company for 2018.
The money the companies shall remit to the state budget until 31 December 2020.
As reported, the state enterprise Ukrpochta paid to government a record dividend for the year 2019 — nearly 203 million. Prior to this, the company did not pay dividends for three consecutive years.
korrespondent.net