The Cabinet approved the Outlook for the economy for three years
Ukrainians promise a rapid growth in the coming years
The authorities expect economic growth of at least 4% in the next three years. During the six months of this year, GDP fell by almost 6%.
The government meeting on Wednesday, July 29, approved the Forecast of economic and social development of Ukraine for the years 2021-2023.
Soglasnov project of the Ministry of economy, in the baseline scenario, projected GDP growth at 4.6% in 2021, 4.3 percent in 2022, 4.7% in 2023.
It is also expected the inflation rate: 7.3% in 2021, 6.2% in 2020 and 5.3% in 2020.
Forecast changes were introduced in connection with plans for raising the minimum wage: 6500 UAH in 2021, to 6700 UAH in 2022 and up to 7176 UAH in 2023.
Also expected to increase the average wage to UAH 13632 in 2021, to 15414 hryvnia in 2022 and to 17169 UAH in 2023.
While real wages (adjusted for inflation) will increase by 12.1% in 2021, to 6% in 2022, and by 5.1% by 2023.
In the following year, the hryvnia exchange rate is expected to уровне29,1 hryvnia for one dollar, at the end of the year 28.8 USD.
Note, according to the economy Ministry,Ukraine’s GDP in January-may 2020 socratian of 5.9%. The Ministry of Finance declare topadria economy ostanovilos June.
