The Cabinet awaits the beginning of growth in the summer
A collapse in the economy and the recovery will start in the third quarter, says Smigel.
The government expects Ukraine’s economy will start to recover since the beginning of the third quarter. This was during a press conference on the occasion of 100 days of the government Prime-Minister Denis Shmyhal.
“All macroeconomic forecasts are approximately the same: since the third quarter, we expect economic growth in Ukraine. That is of course that the second quarter failed due to quarantine and coronaries”, — he said.
However, he was sure that critical threats to the economy absent in August, September or October.
“The situation is difficult, but some of these surprises that will bring down and will lead to some kind of global catastrophe today, no. There is a very complex crisis situation, but the crisis is complex and stable, so we do not see today the collapse or some end of the world or the end of the economy”, — said the Prime Minister.
However, he said that since the beginning of the quarantine received the status of unemployed 276 thousand people, but 143 of them already trudoustroeny, the Prime Minister said.
“Today, according to the latest data, the number of officially registered unemployed — more than 514 thousand people”, — he said.
Recall that Raneem worsened the forecast of falling of GDP of Ukraine to 8.2%. The forecast recovery of the Ukrainian economy in 2021 also deteriorated from 3.6% to 1.1% with an acceleration to 3% in 2022.
It was also reported, chtob predicted the fall of Ukraine’s economy by 3.5%. The drop in the economy this year will depend, in particular, the duration of the crisis in the health sector.
korrespondent.net