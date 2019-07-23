The Cabinet called the price of gas for the population in August
According Groisman, three months the price dropped by 25%
Photo: Pixabay
The marginal cost of gas for the population in August will decrease by at least 5.5% compared to the July price and will not exceed 4640 UAH for 1,000 cubic meters, excluding value added tax (VAT) and transport costs.
About it July 23, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, noting that it follows from the dynamics of formation of gas prices on the Ukrainian market and the data of the Ukrainian energy exchange.
Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman said that due to the government resolution No. 293 of April 3, 2019 the price of gas for the population will decrease by 25%.
“Despite the resistance of the monopolist, we have found a solution and made “Naftogaz” to sell the public gas is cheaper. The price for blue fuel for the population as a whole for the three months decreased from 5803 to 4640 UAH without VAT. As a result of government regulations, the price of gas has fallen by 25%”, – he stressed.