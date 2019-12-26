The Cabinet called the size of the prize for medals in the Olympic games-2020
Deputy Minister of culture, youth and sports Vladimir Shumilin said that the prize for medals in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will be the same as in the previous Games.
“The prize for the Olympic games while such remain. I advocate not to change the rules. You need to complete the cycle, and then already to think, what to change. No, they do not increase and do not decrease”, – quotes words of the Minister XSPORT.
Note that in the previous three Olympic games: winter – Sochi (2014) and Pyeongchang (2018), and summer in Rio de Janeiro (2016) the prize for the medals was the same:
- “Gold” – 125 thousand dollars.
- “Silver” – 80 thousand
- “Bronze” – 55 thousand
We will add that in early 2015 was adopted Strategy 2020, which laid a plan to win 35 medals at the Olympic games-2020 in Tokyo. In this case, from Brazil to 2016 Ukraine brought home 11 awards.