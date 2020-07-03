The Cabinet changed the composition of the Board of railroad
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced changes to the composition of the Board of JSC “Ukrzaliznytsya” appointed Ivan Sinyakova acting member of the Board. About it reported in a press-service of the company.
“The decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Ivan Sinyakova appointed acting member of the Board of JSC “Ukrzaliznytsya”. The decision was made at a meeting of the government on 1 July”, — is spoken in the message.
Ivan Sinyakov has joined the team of Ukrainian Railways in may this year. He worked as the Director for personnel management and social policy.
He has 16 years of experience managing human resources and successful cases of building HR systems in companies with up to 100 thousand people, said in UZ.
Worked in the NJSC “Naftogaz of Ukraine”, group of companies “continuum”, PJSC “the State export-import Bank of Ukraine” and JSC “holding company “Blitz-inform”.
In addition, the Cabinet decided to terminate the powers of member of the Board for government relations JSC “Ukrzaliznytsya” Sergey Kushnir.
As reported, the government fired the head Goslesagentstva zablocki.
telegraf.com.ua