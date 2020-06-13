The Cabinet changed the order of formation of tariffs for heat and hot water
The Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, June 10, changed the order of formation of tariffs for heating and centralised hot water supply in the conditions of functioning of market of natural gas when its price changes every month.
This was announced by the Minister of community development and territory Alexey Chernyshov.
“One of the key proposed changes is the ability to provide enterprises with CTV when forming the tariffs to use the average price of natural gas, which was formed during the previous heating season. This 4048 UAH per thousand cubic meters”, – said the Minister.
Chernyshov said that after the completion of the heating season by CTV in will be required to analyze the costs and recalculate the cost of thermal energy. This, according to the Minister, will show the difference in fares unicausal future of the heating season.
The Minister stressed that the increase of tariffs for the population after such changes will not follow.
In addition to changing the accounting treatment in tariffs, gas prices, the Cabinet resolution provides for consideration in the tariffs of non-thermal energy such indicators as production, transportation and supply in the amount of not more than 2% of the total planned cost of thermal energy.
“These funds are allocated by the licensee to Finance the costs associated with the acquisition of natural gas, electricity, and other costs associated with the production, transport and supply thermal energy”, – said in the ruling.