The Cabinet decided to support Ukrainian farmers
The head of the Ministry of economy said that support for farmers this year has allocated 4 billion, the next will be more.
The government accumulates additional positions in the program of state support of agricultural producers of Ukraine for the next year, in 2021 it will be more than this.
This was stated by Minister of economic development, trade and agriculture Igor Petrashko at the opening of the 32-th International agricultural exhibition AGRO-2020.
“I want to remind that else in 2001, the exports (grain — ed.) amounted to only 1 million tons, now more than 50 million tons. But we shall not stop. There are government support programs. For this year allocated UAH 4 billion. Together with the Association for the previous years accumulated a lot of suggestions on what should be state support in 2021. We hope that it will be more,” said Petrashko.
Welcoming the participants of the exhibition AGRO-2020, which today began its work in Kiev, he expressed confidence that the achievements of the agricultural sector will continue to grow.
“This year, we believe, will also continue to increase the volume of the crop, the potential is huge”, — assured the Minister.
telegraf.com.ua