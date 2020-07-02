The Cabinet dismissed the Chairman of SFA
The Cabinet dismissed the Chairman of the State forest resources Agency of Andrey zablotskyi.
“Also at its meeting, the government adopted a personnel decision to dismiss the Chairman of the State Agency of forest resources of Ukraine zablocki Andrei Vladimirovich,” wrote mokan.
The reasons for dismissal mokan said.
As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of December 24, 2019 appointed Chairman of the State forest resources Agency of Andrey zablotskyi for a period of five years from the date of execution of official duties.
A public opinion poll In Ukraine was less wealthy citizens
As reported, the new head of the National Bank of Ukraine may become the ex-Minister of Economics Tymofiy mylovanov. Also, this position can take ex-Chairman of the Board “Raiffeisen Bank Aval” Vladimir Lavrenchuk.
telegraf.com.ua