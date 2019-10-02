The Cabinet gave a start to the testing of electronic document management iDoc
The Ukrainian government started to use the system of electronic document circulation “IDoc”. The project under testing. But from today, October 1, all state agencies are to exchange documents in electronic format. About innovation according to the European true.
It is planned that using “Idocs” in the Secretariat of Cammina increase the efficiency of administrative processes. Among the advantages of this system is the ability to create any forms, templates, and the logic of business processes without the involvement of programmers. Moreover, the “IDoc” is both a workflow system and issuing/monitoring tasks.
System the iDoc works on computers and smartphones. For the latest designed mobile version. In addition, the electronic document management system is focused on large companies. It is, according to the developers, flexible enough to work with electronic signatures for all popular formats of Ukraine.
Central Executive authorities may join the pilot project by decision of the head of the civil service. The experiment will last until 31 December 2020.
Electronic document management system “IDoc” launched in February of 2017 by the team of the portal of state services iGov, headed by Dmitry Dubilet (now the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers).
Of the government’s plans to abandon the paper circulation between government agencies for the first time, said Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk.
Is an ambitious task, but I believe that we can go, — said the head of the government and said that after 2020, all the state should be reprovisioned.
On 4 September the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted the decision about final transition to the electronic exchange of documents between public authorities from 1 October 2019.