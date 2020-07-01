The Cabinet has allocated 340 million for repayment of debts to miners gosshaht
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated 340 million UAH to pay off debts to the miners of the state mines.
“The Ministry of energy of Ukraine has allocated an additional nearly 340 million UAH for the miners of the state mines,” — said the press service of the government.
It is noted that therefore the state repaid the entire debt to the miners gosshaht.
“The President gave instructions to solve the problem of arrears of wages, and the corresponding task we have to perform, and despite coronaries, and despite the crisis in the energy sector. In the future I will ask the acting Minister of energy to monitor closely the situation and, if necessary, to quickly make decisions”, — quotes the Prime Minister of Denis Smagala press-service of the government.
It is noted that on 26 June the Ministry of Finance on the proposal of the energy Ministry, carried out approximation of the budget allocations under the program “Restructuring the coal industry” from November — December to June. Thus 339 million UAH directed for the repayment of wage arrears to the miners for April and may 2020.
For the 6 months of 2020 coal-mining enterprises to pay wages and the repayment of it sent 3.5 billion.
As reported, under the President’s Office the second day of the rally of miners, which require miners to pay wage arrears and to settle with mining companies for the coal.
In addition, the protesters demand to ban the import of electricity and coal gas stamps from Russian Federation and Belarus and to resume blocks of thermal power plants, which was converted from anthracite coal in the coal of gas group.
Among the participants are also the miners and mines of private rental.
