The Cabinet has allocated 70 million hryvnias for construction of a biathlon track in the Carpathians
Vadim Gutzeit
The Minister of youth and sports Vadim Gutzeit said about subventions in the amount of UAH 70 million to the city budget Yaremche on the second stage of construction of a new modern biathlon complex, according to the official website of the Cabinet.
The Minister said that the complex will be built in the village of Polyanytsya, Ivano-Frankivsk region within the ski resort “Bukovel”.
Gutzeit also expressed gratitude to the President of the biathlon Federation Vladimir Brynzak.
“The athletes always bring rewards Ukraine at the international competitions. Therefore, such a construction of European quality are very important for our country. When we will finish the second phase, you will be able to carry out there domestic competitions and meetings that our athletes have not traveled abroad, and could train in their country. And high-quality facilities will contribute to the successful performance of our athletes. I would also like to thank the deputies and the President of the biathlon Federation Vladimir Brynzak for support”, – said the Minister profile.