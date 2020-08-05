The Cabinet has determined payments to the members of the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz
The base fee will be 246 840 UAH per month excluding bonuses and other payments
As the basis for calculation of salaries is taken the average monthly salary in the economy for the last quarter of the previous year.
The Cabinet of Ministers has set the maximum base salary for members of the Supervisory Board of the state company Naftogaz of Ukraine. The decision was taken at a government meeting on Wednesday, August 5.
As the basis for calculation of salaries is taken the average monthly salary in the economy for the last quarter of the previous year. This figure will be multiplied by 22.
The average monthly wage for the fourth quarter of 2019 is 11 220 UAH, according to the State statistics service.
Thus, the maximum size of the basic monthly remuneration of the independent member of the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz in 2020 is calculated by multiplying 11 220 UAH 22.
It turns out 246 840 UAH per month, excluding premiums, payments for rehabilitation, other allowances.
As previously reported, the accrued salaries of five of the seven members of the Supervisory Board of the NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine in April totaled UAH 2.86 million each.
