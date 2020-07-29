The Cabinet has predicted a hryvnia exchange rate for 2021
Photo: Корреспондент.net
The authorities expect a further devaluation of the hryvnia
In the following year the government was expecting an average rate of 29.1 per dollar. While the previously expected rate of 29.7 hryvnia.
The government expects an average hryvnia exchange rate of 29.1 per dollar. This is stated in the project of the Ministry of economy the Forecast of economic and social development of Ukraine for 2021 — 2023.
In the previous forecast expectations were at the level of 29.7 per dollar on average.
Assessment of fiscal risks for the budget of the Ministry of economy on the basis of an integrated econometric model also made a simulation of the impact of a stronger hryvnia on the forecasted macroeconomic indicators.
“The economy Ministry notes that developed and presented forecast is the scenario assumptions, not a simple extrapolation of previous trends of development of economy of Ukraine”, — the document says.
We will note, in July, the hryvnia began to fall and is currently at the level of 27.6-28 per dollar.
