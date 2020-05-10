The Cabinet has published a resolution on the state regulation of prices
The Cabinet of Ministers issued decree No. 341 of the state regulation of prices for socially important products, protection products, antiseptics and pharmaceuticals in a pandemic COVID-19.
The decree will enter into force on 18 may and will run until the end of the quarantine — sends Wave with reference to the press service of the Cabinet.
In the list of socially important goods includes:
Food: buckwheat, sugar, a flour, macaroni products of Ukrainian origin (noodles from flour wheat flour), pasteurized milk with 2.5% fat (in the film), rye-wheat bread, egg, chicken C1, poultry (chicken carcass), still mineral water, butter fat content of 72.5%.
Medicinal drugs: Paracetamol, Azithromycin, Amoxicillin and beta-lactamase inhibitor, Ampicillin, Amoxicillin, Ceftriaxone, Moxifloxacin.
Antiseptics and disinfectants: chlorhexidine (Chlorhexidine), ethanol (Ethanol), povidone iodine (Povidone iodine), medium alcohol-based for hand RUB (Alcohol based hand rub), chlorine and other by way of drugs for disinfection of surfaces, materials, equipment (Chlorine base compound), chloroxylenol (Chloroxylenol), alcohol-based hand sanitizer pocket sanitizer for surface treatment, disinfectant for the treatment of hands and skin, washing-disinfectant-washing-disinfectant for instruments and equipment.
Personal protective equipment: medical disposable cap, medical mask, medical gown, disposable insulating, biological protection suit/coverall, waterproof lab coats, medical gloves sterile or non-sterile, nitrile gloves, latex gloves, chainmail (Kevlar) gloves full face mask/half mask, face shield, goggles, respirator FFP2 or FFP3, medical apron, disposable Shoe covers, rubber boots, waterproof rubber medical apron, medical gauze, protective half mask, filters for pornolizer and half masks.