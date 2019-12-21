The Cabinet has sent nearly 50 million hryvnia on repayment of debts under the salary to doctors
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at the extraordinary meeting sent 46 million hryvnia on repayment of arrears of wages of doctors. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Telegram of the Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk.
According to him, the government sent 46 million UAH to the regions to eliminate the arrears of salaries to doctors.
“This is a necessary action to help local authorities solve the problem of inefficient allocation of local budgets. The budget Committee must approve this decision,” — said Goncharuk.