The Cabinet has simplified the allocation of budgetary funds in case of emergencies
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the procedure of orders and the allocation of funds from the reserve Fund of the state budget in case of emergencies.
Will be accelerated a number of procedures in the allocation of funds from the reserve Fund.
The decision was taken at an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on 2 July 2020. This was reported in Facebook, the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Vasyl mokan.
“The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decree № 543 “About modification in the Order of use of the reserve Fund of the budget”, which allows you to accelerate the number of procedures in the disposal and the allocation of funds from the reserve Fund in case of emergencies”, — he wrote.
As reported, heavy precipitation in late June resulted in the complication of the flood situation in Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Lviv, Zakarpattya and Ternopil regions. In Ivano-Frankivsk region, three people were killed.
At the end of June 2020 the government has allocated for overcoming the consequences of floods in Western Ukraine 672 million UAH. As of July 2, crews continue to work to assist the population and elimination of consequences of floods.
As of July 2, 2020, according to the authorities, as a result of flooding in Ternopil region was damaged in the sum of almost 60 million UAH.
As a result of flooding on June 24-26 in the Ternopil region was podtopleny 21 settlements in Bocachica, Borshchiv, Zalishchyky, and the Monastery areas. The floods were evacuated 184 people.
