The Cabinet has simplified the conditions of operation of the gas market
The gas traders will no longer pay Naftogaz safety stock
The Cabinet of Ministers set the amount of the insurance reserve of gas in 2020 to 0% of the planned monthly sales next month. This decision was made on Wednesday, August 12, at the government meeting.
The adopted resolution will contribute to reducing the financial burden on gas suppliers, will give the opportunity to work properly free market, the document says.
The Cabinet of Ministers in 2019 ordered gas supply companies to create an insurance reserve of gas in the amount of 10% of the planned monthly sales volume next month.
The operator of this insurance resource has been assigned to the state company Naftogaz of Ukraine, where gas traders paid for storage of safety stock.
Recall, after the launch of the gas market from 1 August the prices are no longer regulated by the state or Naftogaz and established gas supply companies.
Consumers may freely choose suppliers of gas depending on the proposed tariffs, services and additional services.
