The Cabinet imposed an embargo on Russian cars
While the import of cars from Russia is banned until the end of the year. The dispute between the two countries on this subject is continuing in 2015.
The government at the meeting on Wednesday, 15, adopted a resolution on the ban of the import into Ukraine of cars from Russia, said the people’s Deputy Alexey Goncharenko in Telegram channel.
In particular, it is prohibited to December 31, 2020 (inclusive) the importation into the customs territory of Ukraine of cars among railway administrations of registry where from 20 February 2014 is or has been the railway administration of the Russian Federation.
The decree comes into force from the day of its publication.
Recall that in March, Russia said that the world trade organization adopted the decision on the dispute with Ukraine about the supply of wagons and railway equipment in favor of Russia.
While a month earlier, the Ukrainian media reported that CTBTO decided on this Delov favor of Ukraine.
Dandyism the WTO Ukraine podala 2015. According to the government, as a result of Russian restrictions, Ukrainian exports of railway products in Russia from 2012 to 2016 fell by more than 20 times — from 2.6 billion dollars to 95 million dollars.
korrespondent.net