The Cabinet increased pensions for the Ukrainians with a lot of experience
The Cabinet promises from July 1, to increase payments to those who worked for half his life
Part of the Ukrainian pensioners will receive a July 1 additional increase of pensions, said the Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman. We are talking about the veterans of labor, who had a small salary and receiving the minimum pension or more. Now they will pay for the experience not less than UAH 2000. Experts say that pension increase is necessary, but the Prime Minister’s initiative called the non-systemic and fear the growth of the equalization of pensions.
To whom and how much
Groysman said that an additional increase of pensions from 1 July you can count men the pensioners with more than 35 years of experience, and a female pensioner with experience more than 30 years. But now that their pension is less than UAH 2000. According to him, popovicheva became possible thanks to growth of the economy. What would be the mechanism, the Prime Minister did not elaborate, only said that all procedural aspects are planned to be completed at the next government meeting, i.e. on 3 July. We will remind: since July 1, along with other social standards will increase by UAH 67 and the minimum pension — from 1497 to UAH 1564. A 65-year-old pensioners and older 2018 receive a pension of not less than 40% of mentorplace this is 1669 UAH. That is, if there is excess length of service (over 35/30 years. — Ed.) they will get from July 2000 UAH. But the retired workers whose pension is more than 2000 UAH, it seems, a little something to add: they will only increase we get a fee for every year over 35/30 years of experience (1% of monpansie). If monpansie will grow by 67 UAH, for each year of extra experience will pay more by 67 kopecks. — not 14,97 UAH, and of 15.64 UAH.
We need to change the law
Pension experts agree that small pension increase is necessary, but not a Cabinet decision, a change in the law on pensions.
“It is not a systemic solution to the problem, says ex-Deputy head of Pensfond Viktor Kolbun. — The formula for calculation of pensions prescribed in legislation, does not allow to raise pensions for some people and not to raise another. That is, in this case speech can go not about allocation, and only on the trust payment from the state budget, which can be terminated at any time.”
Agree with this and the head of the Institute of civil liberties, and informed the expert of the reanimation package of reforms to benzodioxan Galina Tretyakov. In her opinion, the pension increase is necessary, but not discriminating against other categories of pensioners, otherwise the end result is equalization.
“I am not against political thesis: people worked a lot and getting little we have to help him — analyzes Tretyakov. But not reasoned selection criteria “many” or “few.” Anyone who worked for 35 years — is, in the opinion of the Cabinet, a lot, and 34 years and 11 months is not enough. The current formula for the calculation of pensions implies that the more he works, the more his pension”.
The Executive Director of the economic discussion club Oleg Pendzin believes that the copayment is not enough:
“The majority of recipients it will be taken away in autumn, when they assign subsidies on communal services, as state aid is reduced by the amount of additional income for subsidianes”.
Add 300-500 UAH
According to the latest Pensfond, April 1, in Ukraine there are 11.4 million pensioners, it is 100 thousand less than at the beginning of the year. Pension 5-10 thousand UAH receive 7% (800 thousand people), more than 10 thousand UAH was 1.2% (137 thousand). To 2000 UAH more than half — 52% (5.9 million people) Qualify for the pension increase may not more than 77% of this amount as other pensions — disability (11%), in connection with the loss of a breadwinner (5%), military pension (4%), superannuation (2%), and finally 1% do not have sufficient experience, and they pay the so-called social pensions — from 1300 UAH to 1497. According to experts, among the recipients of small pensions of about 30% (1.5 million people) will have from 1 July no more than UAH 1564. The addition of the Cabinet (330-500 UAH) can count about 3 million pensioners.