The Cabinet is fully distributed COVID-Fund — Korrespondent.net
Photo: Корреспондент.net
How to Finance burbu with the coronavirus on the Cabinet does not explain
The Fund for combating coronavirus has increased to 66 billion, all the money already distributed.
The government has allocated a special Fund for the fight against coronaviruses by volume of 66 billion UAH, the press service of the Ministry of Finance on Friday, July 24.
It is noted that initially the Foundation was laid 64,7 billion. Taking into account of the changes made to the volume of the Fund amounted to 66 billion.
Cash expenditures of the Fund as at 23 July amounted 9.8 billion hryvnias.
So, 16 billion allocated to the health system, in particular to provide physicians the means of individual protection, to pay them higher wages, purchases for hospitals the necessary equipment, including ventilators, as well as for the construction, reconstruction and repair of reception offices supporting healthcare institutions in the hospital districts.
The financing of the unemployment Fund is about 7 billion, of which 2.7 billion allocated for assistance for partial unemployment.
1.2 billion allocated to the Ministry of social policy for individuals entrepreneurs who are unable to work through quarantine restrictions and have children under the age of 10.
2.5 billion is directed to additional payments to servicemen, police and relevant categories, which provide the livelihoods of the population.
While more than half of the Fund (35 billion) will be spent on road works.
Earlier it was reported, chocamine Ministers nepravilnosti in the health sector, only 15% of the money allocated from the Fund.
korrespondent.net